Clear skies as temperatures drop for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Students taking advanced placement tests saw lower test scores this year with one exception, calculus., The New Mexico Public Education Department says only 35% of test-takers hit qualified, well qualified or extremely well-qualified scores in 2021. That's down from 43% last year and it's the lowest percentage since 2017.

Fewer students also took AP tests this year. PED says remote learning and other pandemic disruptions are likely to blame. While scores overall declined, PED says the pass rate in some STEM disciplines increased including calculus which went from 61% in 2019 to 72% in 2021.