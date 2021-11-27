Clear skies as a weak backdoor front arrives

Most of the state enjoyed full sunshine Saturday as drier air dominates the forecast. Any leftover showers have moved into Texas this evening. So skies will continue clearing for this part of the state as well. Winds are a little stronger for northeast New Mexico this evening as a dry backdoor front is bringing some cooler temperatures. We’ve seen some gusts over 35 mph earlier, but these will diminish after sunset. The cold front will knock our highs back 5-10° for the east. Otherwise, above average temperatures for late November are still in the forecast. ABQ will only cool a couple degrees from our 62° high Saturday under bright sunshine once again.

High pressure is building across Nevada. This will keep our skies clear and our temperatures nearly 10° above average through the first weekend of December. Not only are precipitation chances nil, but clouds will be at a premium through this forecast. All next week, we’ll see huge daily temperature swings thanks to clear skies, lighter winds, and high pressure. There are some hints of our pattern changing heading into the second week of December.