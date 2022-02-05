NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It took a few days, but we made it back above freezing and in some cases back into the 50s! Clayton hit 56°, while Roswell notched 53°. Under sunny skies, this helped reduce the snowpack. But across central NM, it’s a much slower warmup as Albuquerque doesn’t benefit from the downsloping winds as much. We made it to 40° in the metro while Santa Fe reached 35°. But just when we start to warm up, a backdoor cold front is in our cards. Because of that, we’ll see winds increase Sunday morning and temperatures cool off another 15° or so for the east. For the central, we’ll stay near 40° with mainly sunny skies. We could see 1-2″ of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Sunday after the front passes. Otherwise, the stronger winds and cooling temps will grab the main weather headlines Sunday.
Monday will feature completely sunny skies and quiet weather. We’ll once again see a slow warming trend through mid to late week as another dry front takes aim at us. We’ll get back to the 50s by Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps things dry around the state for the next week. This pattern holds through mid-February. Our next chance of wintry weather will be after Valentine’s Day.