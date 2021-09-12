Clear skies and mild temps overnight

Our unseasonably hot weather, and at times record heat, will continue over much of the next week. High temperatures Sunday were nearly 10 degrees above average under mainly sunny skies. Tucumcari tied its record high of 96 degrees while Clayton’s 95 edged its old one of 93. The same can be said for Monday’s weather story as well. Our ridge of high pressure slowly treks to the southwest, bringing the record heat with it and giving us somewhat of a break from the scorching temps.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to deal with some haze from wildfires to our north as well. This will only have limited impacts on our air quality before conditions improve Tuesday. By this time, we’ll see a backdoor cold front move through northeast NM. This will knock temperatures 5-10 degrees as well as give spots in this region some scattered storms in the afternoon. Some of these could be on the stronger side as well, even though they’ll be brief. The front mixes out later Wednesday and afterwards we’ll return to our dry and warm weather pattern.