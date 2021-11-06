Clear skies and dry air means another chilly night

What a weekend! Abundant sunshine and warmer than average temperatures will continue through Sunday thanks to high pressure overhead. But some changes will already be visible. First we’ll see stronger wind gusts east of the mountains. This will in turn help us warm up into the middle 80s for cities like Roswell, Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. Some of these will fall a couple degrees shy of record heat. Wind speeds will fall into the 20-25 mph range Sunday afternoon. We’ll see some cirrus clouds later in the afternoon as well.

Come Monday, we’ll finally see some thicker clouds in advance of a cold front impacting the entire state. We’ll lose a few degrees for our highs to kick off the week while southwest wind gusts grow stronger. We’ll unfortunately stay dry with the exception closer to Durango, Cortez, and Farmington. They could squeeze out some rain showers as the cold front passes Tuesday night. We’ll also lose 10-15 degrees off our high temperatures Wednesday as we cool off to more seasonal temps late next week. Wednesday will be the windiest day of the week with gusts near 40 mph east of all mountain chains.