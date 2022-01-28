It was a very quiet and calm day for late January under crystal clear skies. Highs were a bit chilly though! Santa Fe didn’t even make 40° while the ABQ metro area, made 45°. Both of these were below average due to a northerly flow. Nonetheless, we rebounded rather nicely from a frigid start. We’ll have one more very cold morning Saturday before some warmer weather returns. We’ll see high pressure bump over New Mexico, which will lift our daytime highs above average for the first time in 4 days. The metro will warm back into the lower to middle 50s while eastern NM will hit the middle 60s thanks to downsloping winds. We’ll continue the abundant sunshine Saturday while some minor changes are in store Sunday.

Clouds will begin increasing from west to east throughout Sunday morning as a weak disturbance moves into southern NM. By the afternoon some lighter showers are possible for the higher spots in the Gila and the Sacramento Mountains. Otherwise, it’ll be different to see cloudcover for a change as we stay dry north of I-40. Come Monday, expect the sunshine to return with some wind east of the central mountains. Some arctic air resurges from the Plains mid next week, so we’ll take another cold front and increase the snow potential for the mountains Wednesday into Thursday.