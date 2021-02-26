NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is colder but clear across the state. Today will be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies. The wind will become gusty this afternoon, downslope of the central mountain chain. Saturday will be another mostly sunny and mild day, but the wind will become more widespread and gusty. On Sunday, the next storm will start to move in, keeping winds gusty, especially in the Metro, and temperatures will cool down. Snow and mix showers will be possible in the afternoon through Monday.
Clear skies across the state as winds become gusty, more widespread this weekend
Erica's Friday Morning Forecast