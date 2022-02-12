It was a much colder day today than Friday! Temps dropped a solid 10-20° due to the cold front. Albuquerque climbed to 49° Saturday after a balmy 61° Friday. Santa Rosa and Las Vegas only made 38°. Wind speeds are much calmer tonight for the most part. We’re looking at clear skies and chilly temperatures as we bottom out below average. So waking up Sunday morning, you’ll need those extra layers as wind speeds once again strengthen for the northeast. Gusts will reach 30 mph for this side of the state. But we’ll also warm up nicely under sunny skies.

The warming trend begins Sunday and culminates Tuesday with temperatures 10-15° above average! Valentine’s Day will be quiet and sunny as well with highs breaking 60° in the ABQ metro area and 70s east. Downsloping wind gusts 20-30 mph will allow for these warm temps east of the mountains. It’ll be a great day for the couple’s hike. Come Tuesday very strong southwesterly winds roar through the state. Gusts will top 40-50 mph ahead of a pattern change Wednesday and Thursday. A strong trough moves into the southwest bringing mountain snow/valley rain showers at this time. Chilly temperatures hang around for Thursday and Friday before rebounding next weekend.