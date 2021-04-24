Clear, milder overnight

We’ve turned nearly 40 degrees since early Saturday morning, as daytime highs reached the middle 70s in the metro area. We’re looking at clearing skies and calming winds the rest of our night as we cool off to more seasonal levels.

For Sunday, even warmer temperatures arrive from downsloping air. This means we’ll easily break into the 80s in the metro and 90s east of the Sandias. It’ll be a roller coaster ride through the next week as another strong late-season trough moves our way late Monday through Wednesday. Expect more strong winds (40-50+ mph) with scattered showers north, as well as a solid 20-25 temperature cooldown midweek.

It doesn’t last long though, as we warm up quickly late next week.