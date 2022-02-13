It was a picture perfect Sunday with back to average temperatures for mid February. Eastern NM ditched the chilly temperatures from Saturday thanks to a wind shift. Highs rebounded quite a bit east of the mountains. Albuquerque reached 56°, Santa Fe 52°, and Roswell 64°. Clear skies are once again in our forecast overnight through Monday. We’ll see seasonably cold temperatures, especially north to start the holiday. Valentine’s Day turns even warmer with full sunshine. Look for strengthening downsloping winds east of the mountains. So this means gusts will reach 25-30 mph east of the central mountains. High temps will soar into the 70s east and 60° for the ABQ metro area and middle 50s for the north.

Tuesday will be the warmest day by far as much stronger southwest wind gusts of 40-50+ mph will rip through the state. High temps will reach 10-15° above average with the southeast potentially reaching 80°! The winds Tuesday could potentially cause some damage in southern NM. Clouds will begin increasing from northwest to southeast ahead of a pattern change midweek. Moisture begins to spread into our state Wednesday. We’ll catch a backdoor cold front later Wednesday evening which will change any rain showers in the valleys over to snow. Snow showers for the mountains continue into Thursday morning. This storm wraps up later Thursday, but colder temps remain until Friday. Several inches of snow are likely for the mountains.