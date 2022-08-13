Much drier air continues to win out tonight for the vast majority of the state. Clear skies and warm temps are in store overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll drop to the upper 60s overnight for the metro while surrounding mountain regions cool into the middle 50s. The only rain we saw Saturday was over the Gila/Black mountains in Catron and Grant counties with some localized minor flash flooding in these parts. For our Sunday expect more of the same as healthy monsoon moisture is mainly pushed into Arizona.

We’ll also continue heating up Sunday as high temps climb into the lower 90s for the ABQ metro, middle to upper 90s for Roswell and middle to upper 80s for Santa Fe. Sky conditions will be partly to mostly sunny central and east. Expect more scattered storms over the Continental Divide again with temps a few degrees below average.

Next week looks much more interesting as we resume our active monsoon pattern. We’ll see wider storm coverage from west to east beginning as soon as Monday. Also our ridge of high pressure, now located near northeastern NM, will weaken next week allowing for a couple backdoor fronts. These factors will help give us higher moisture particularly over the northern mountains where concerning flash flooding will be likely. Several inches of rain could fall mid to late week. Our temperatures will trend cooler because of the uptick in storms.