Hope you enjoyed the picture perfect spring day all across the state today! Warm, pleasant temperatures returned under sunny skies kicked off our weekend warmup, after a chilly start. High temps climbed 35-45° from early this morning. This put our temperatures in the middle 70s for the ABQ metro and into the lower 80s south. Even the northeast plains warmed considerably from Friday. Overnight tonight, expect clear skies and much milder temps compared to last night.

We’re in store for a taste of summer by Sunday afternoon as we soar into the lower and middle 90s southeast, middle 80s for the Rio Grande Valley, and near 80° for Santa Fe. We’ll see sunny skies to start, then eventually see some clouds work in later in the day. So we’ll tack on another 5-10° from today overall. Our winds will begin strengthening somewhat with gusts 25-35 mph.

The stronger breezes will be a staple in the forecast each day next week too. But they’ll help pull some moisture into our state from the Pacific Ocean early to mid next week. So scattered rain and thunderstorm chances return for the central mountains eastward. Parts of eastern NM could see a few stronger storms midweek producing some isolated heavier rain totals. Temperatures will be above average for much of next week, but we will keep the clouds and moisture in place through that time.