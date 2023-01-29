What a world of difference west vs east! It was mild and sunny west while the arctic front plunged into eastern New Mexico. Temperatures dropped 20° all across the eastern plains, with wind chills approaching 0° near Clayton! Areas of freezing fog will once again develop and push westward through the night. Las Vegas and Santa Rosa will be affected Monday morning, so allow some extra time for the commute east of the mountains. Monday will once again be sunny and mild for the west half of NM while cold and cloudy conditions dominate east. Highs will climb into the middle 50s for Albuquerque but only in the upper 30s to lower 40s for eastern NM.

Tuesday will feature more of the same with some minor differences. Some lighter snow showers develop over the San Juan Mountains earlier in the day as a storm system develops from the west coast. We’ll also have light freezing rain/drizzle early in the day again for eastern NM. Otherwise, the Rio Grande Valley turns a couple degrees cooler as some of the front attempts to move west. The Albuquerque metro stays dry the rest of the week as high pressure arrives. So we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine north and central. Meanwhile, southern NM will see scattered rain showers midweek as the weaker storm pulls through the state.