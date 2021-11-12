Clear and cool overnight

We’re seeing temperatures drop rapidly given the clear skies, calmer winds, and very dry air. So temps will crash below freezing for northern New Mexico and expect chilly temperatures all across the east as well. But areas coolest Friday will be the warmest Saturday as our winds turn around from the west and begin warming eastern zones well into the 70s. Winds could gust 25-35 mph Saturday afternoon for Santa Rosa, and Tucumcari. High pressure continues its tight grip of our state through early week. Our warmest days will fall then where some record highs could be challenged.

We’ll see increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of another dry backdoor front. This means winds will be be on the higher side gusting to 40+ mph. Colder air returns to the state mid to late next week, feeling more like November. It looks like however, we stay dry for the next 10 days. We could see some hope for some showers into Thanksgiving week. Otherwise, if Albuquerque can remain rain free, it would only be the 10th November since 1892 this has happened!