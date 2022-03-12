Temperatures continue their up and down trend this weekend. We recovered nicely after a very cold Friday. Highs in the east flipped 25° thanks to some downsloping winds under full sunshine. The rest of the state also saw a strong warming trend which will peak Sunday before the next weak storm arrives late Sunday into Monday. We’re not expecting much in the way of rain or snow besides some lighter showers for northeastern NM Monday afternoon. But the story will be more about the wind the next couple days as we continue our wild temperatures swings over the next week.

Overnight tonight, we’ll have clear skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Wind speeds begin ticking upwards east of the mountains Sunday afternoon and evening with gusts over 35 mph. Highs temps will climb above average statewide where middle 60s will be common for central NM and lower 70s for the southeast. Temps will crash once again for eastern NM Monday as a weaker cold front crosses the state. Temperatures will cool below average for a day. Come Tuesday, we’ll return to full sunshine as a ridge of high pressure moves in. This means more potential 70° for Albuquerque Tuesday and Wednesday before the next storm arrives Thursday.