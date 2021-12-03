Clear and cold tonight

Many Christmas events began tonight, but one thing’s for sure: It doesn’t feel much like Christmas around here. Temperatures are 10-15° above average and in some cases breaking record highs. Roswell reached 82 smashing its old record of 80°. ABQ reached 65°, trying its 9 year record high. So plenty of heat across New Mexico will return over the weekend despite some chilly nights. We’ll be a few degrees cooler across eastern New Mexico as our weak cold front will play a role. But we’ll still be above average statewide Saturday with some clouds south. It’ll be a calmer day across the east as winds relax. More sunny skies continue into Sunday as winds once again pick up. We’ll see gusts topple 30-35 mph east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains as temps soar well into the 70s east and lower 60s for central NM.

Next week, our pattern begins changing as our blocking high moves east of our state. This will allow a trough to develop. Our first storm will arrive Tuesday, mainly bringing strong wind gusts over 50-60 mph with the fastest winds east of the central mountains. Otherwise, showers will be hard to come by with this first storm. But there’s a second storm that looks to deliver a bigger punch for the following weekend. This could give the mountains some much needed snow!