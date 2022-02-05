Temperatures finally broke above freezing Saturday, and in some cases back into the 50s! Clayton hit 56°, while Roswell notched 53°. Under sunny skies, this helped reduce the snowpack. But across central NM, it’s a much slower warmup as Albuquerque doesn’t benefit from the downsloping winds as much. We made it to 40° in the metro while Santa Fe reached 35°. But just when we start to warm up, a backdoor cold front is in our cards. Because of that, we’ll see winds increase Sunday morning and temperatures cool off another 15° or so for the east. For the central, we’ll stay near 40° with mainly sunny skies. We could see 1-2″ of snow in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Sunday after the front passes. Otherwise, the stronger winds and cooling temps will grab the main weather headlines Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will feature completely sunny skies and quiet weather. We’ll once again see a slow warming trend through Thursday as another dry front crosses New Mexico. We’ll get back to the 50s by Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps things dry around the state for the next week to 10 days. This pattern holds through mid February. Our next chance of wintry weather will be after Valentine’s Day. We could see a pattern shift by then.