WEDNESDAY MORNING: Severe storms impacting NE New Mexico this morning. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Severe storms continue into the afternoon for areas east of the central mountains. Isolated storms possible for the ABQ Metro and Santa Fe this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.

THURSDAY: Isolated to scattered afternoon storms possible on Thursday for central & eastern NM. Highs will climb above average into the 80s & 90s.