Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY MORNING: A dry & mild start to the day for New Mexico but temperatures are going to warm above average with a few storms. This afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating. Brief heavy rain is possible with afternoon storms and isolated flash flooding is a possibility–especially at burn scar sites. Temperatures will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The east will be HOT! ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

THURSDAY: Storms increase in coverage for northern, central & western parts of the state. Highs will stay above average and climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.