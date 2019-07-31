Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY MORNING: This morning, temps are mild in the 60s & 70s with a few isolated showers across western New Mexico. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon across western New Mexico as well as the northern high terrain. Temperatures are expected to be above average for most and will climb into the 80s & 90s with a few 100s east. The ABQ Metro will climb into the mid-90s.

THURSDAY: Moisture begins to increase across central & northern NM. Best storm chances will be across the western & northern NM. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s & 100s. ABQ will see another hot day–climbing into the mid-90s.