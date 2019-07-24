Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Temperatures will begin to climb to near average values this afternoon. Isolated afternoon storms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating but coverage will be minimal and confined to northern & western New Mexico. Temperatures will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s today. The ABQ Metro should get back up to 90 today.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a touch warmer than Wednesday. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s. ABQ should get into the low-90s. Isolated storms are possible across the state during the afternoon hours with the best shot across the northern high terrain.

