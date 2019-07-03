Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: The ridge that was located to our southwest has built into New Mexico along with dry air moving in from Arizona thanks to westerly surface winds. This will shut down storm chances for central and western NM. The eastern plains of NM will see isolated storms this afternoon once we add in a touch of daytime heating. The dry air & ridge will allow temps to quickly warm today under mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): The ridge will remain over the state allowing storm chances to continue to drop off. The only chance for a storm is near the TX/NM line. The rest of NM will see sunny skies. Thursday will be downright hot under the ridge with dewpoints continuing to tank. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s–warmest day of the week!

FRIDAY: Changes quickly take place Friday. The ridge that knocks down storm chances will move east into eastern NM/western TX. This will allow moisture to surge back into the state thanks to a southerly flow. Also, a backdoor cold front looks to sneak into the NE late in the day. This will increase storm chance for the entire state. A few severe storms are possible for NE NM. Highs will fall a few degrees thanks to the increase in moisture and cloud cover. Highs will be in the 80s & 90s.