WEDNESDAY MORNING: Isolated morning storms across SE New Mexico with temps staring out mild in the 50s, 60s & 70s. Temps will quickly warm this afternoon into the 90s for south, central & west NM. Slightly cooler in the 80s across the eastern plains. Isolated storms are in the forecast for the afternoon hours across central, east & south NM.

THURSDAY: A few afternoon storms are possible but dry air starts working its way SE from the NW. High temps will climb above average into the 80s & 90s.