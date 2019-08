WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered afternoon storms will develop across New Mexico this afternoon. A few of the storms will become severe east of the central mountains. Main hazards are: large hail & damaging winds. Isolated storms are also possible for the ABQ Metro and Santa Fe this afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.

THURSDAY: Isolated to scattered afternoon storms possible on Thursday for central & eastern NM. Highs will climb above average into the 80s & 90s.