Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Warm to hot afternoon expected with highs in the 80s and 90s. Moisture is continuing to get pulled into eastern parts of the state around an area of high pressure to our southeast. This will help spark afternoon storms east of the central mountain chain. An isolated severe storm is possible from Clayton down to Tucumcari. Main hazards are gusty winds and hail. A couple dry thunderstorms should develop in central NM this afternoon. Dry lighting and gusty winds possible for central parts of the state.

THURSDAY: Moisture continues to stream into the state and spread west, which increases storm chances across New Mexico. Wetting storms will return to eastern NM with a mix of dry & wet storms in central locations. Afternoon temps will remain in the 80s & 90s.

FRIDAY: Scattered storms are possible for central & eastern NM. Once again, western NM will likely get stuck with drier storms (more wind & lightning / no meaningful rain). Afternoon temps will warm into the 80s & 90s.