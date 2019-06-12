Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Temps will be slightly cooler this afternoon along and east of the central mountain chain thanks to a backdoor cold front that has worked its way into the state. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the state. Spotty storms are possible across the northeast later this evening.

THURSDAY: Overnight into Thursday morning, deep Gulf moisture will work its way into the state. A disturbance will dive into the state Thursday afternoon allowing for a few severe storms for eastern NM. Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will get even warmer Friday. Most areas will soar into the upper 80s, 90s & low 100s.