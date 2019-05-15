WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few spot showers & storms are possible over the mountains this afternoon. Many of the storms will be ‘dry’ so not much rain will fall, however, due to the evaporation process, these storms may produce winds up to 50mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70, 80s and 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
THURSDAY: The winds will increase across New Mexico as the next weather maker approaches from the west. A few spotty storms will once again fire over the Northern Mountains and Eastern Plains. A few storms in the Eastern Plains may be strong ahead of the dryline. Temps will peak Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid- to upper 80s in the ABQ-metro.
FRIDAY: The approaching storm moves in as well as a cold front, which will drop temperatures by 10-20° Friday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with rain chances returning to the Four Corners.
Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
