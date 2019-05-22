Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A warmer day today with highs trying to approach average values for this time of the year (we will still be slightly below average). Temps will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy to windy conditions. Isolated showers are possible across the Four Corners and higher terrain of Northern Mountains. It is also possible that a few isolated storms may fire over far eastern NM as the dryline sets-up near the TX/NM stateline late tonight.

THURSDAY: A weak Pacific cold front will move into the sate tomorrow allowing temps to fall a few degrees and increase the winds from the west. Highs will be in the 60s, 70s and 80s. We will have to keep a close eye on the dryline again. The dryline will retreat west late Thursday allowing a few isolated storms to develop across the far east late Thursday night. These storms may be severe.



FRIDAY: Temps will warm up close to average with most areas in the 70s & 80s. Southern parts of the state will get into the 90s. Again, keep an eye out in eastern NM for a few storms firing along the dryline. Any storm that develops will have the potential to become severe.