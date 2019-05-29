WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Today will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with showers and storms across the northern mountains and east. The majority of these storms will be non-severe but small hail and gusty winds can be expected out of the stronger storms.
THURSDAY: Storm chances increase tomorrow afternoon for northern, central and eastern NM. Severe storms are possible for eastern NM tomorrow afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for severe storms for much of the east tomorrow. Main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon temps will continue to climb with highs well into the 70s in the ABQ-metro.
FRIDAY: Temps will continue to warm into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Storm chances again for central and eastern NM but the strongest storms will favor eastern NM with the potential for storms to turn severe.
THIS WEEKEND: Storm chances will continue for those east of the Central Mountains. It’s possible for a handful of storms to fire over western and central NM… however, coverage will be greatest in the Eastern Plains. Severe weather is possible. Highs will climb into the 80s 90s for most.
Christopher’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Today will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. Mostly to partly sunny skies will blanket the state with showers and storms across the northern mountains and east. The majority of these storms will be non-severe but small hail and gusty winds can be expected out of the stronger storms.