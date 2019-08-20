Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: A mild & dry morning but moisture is on the increase across central New Mexico. Storms this afternoon will be on the increase for central & eastern NM. Temps will quickly warm into the 80s, 90s & 100s–well above average. Stay out of the heat if possible, and/or stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen. The ABQ Metro will climb into the mid-90s with late-day storms possible.

WEDNESDAY: Moisture continues to increase on Wednesday; paired with a weak disturbance & cold front moving into the state. This will allow afternoon storms to become numerous in nature across NM. High temps will still be above average but a touch cooler. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s.