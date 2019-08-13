Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 50s, 60s & 70s. The morning will be dry for the entire state. As we head into the afternoon hours, a few storms will develop across NE New Mexico and across the higher terrain of the SW. Storms will be very isolated but one or two severe storms are possible across the NE–main hazards: large hail and damaging winds. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s (SE NM).

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday, storms will help push a backdoor cold front west into the central mountain chain. This will increase moisture for central & eastern NM–increasing storm chances. A morning complex of storms looks to impact far eastern NM early in the day on Wednesday. Highs will climb above average into the 80s & 90s.