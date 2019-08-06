Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: A few spot storms across central, northern & southwestern New Mexico this morning–including parts of the ABQ Metro & Santa Fe so pack the umbrella. This afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating. Brief heavy rain is possible with afternoon storms and isolated flash flooding is a possibility–especially at burn scar sites. Temperatures will climb above average–climbing into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The SE will be downright HOT! ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

WEDNESDAY: Spot storms yet again possible on Wednesday for northern & western parts of the state. Highs will stay above average and climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.