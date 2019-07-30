Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon generally across western New Mexico as well as the northern and southern high terrain. Most of central and eastern NM will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to be above average for most and will climb into the 80s & 90s. The ABQ Metro will climb into the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry & hot again. Most of central and eastern NM will remain dry. Best storm chances will be across the western high terrain. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s. ABQ will see another hot day–climbing into the mid-90s.