Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

1.A former New Mexico State Police officer charged with DWI is waiting to see if a judge will dismiss her case altogether, claiming there's no proof she did wrong. Jessica Turner is charged for a February 2018 driving incident where Otero County Sheriff's deputies found her slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the highway. Deputies gave her a ride home instead of arresting her. Months later prosecutors filed charges. Now, Turner's lawyer says there's no proof she was drinking or even driving that night.Full Story: Former NMSP officer asks judge to dismiss DWI case

2. The Albuquerque Police Department is asking any witnesses to come forward to help solve a bizarre homicide that shut down a portion of the Big-I Monday morning. APD received a call around 5 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked on the flyover from I-40 east to I-25 south. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally shot in the driver's seat. APD is now combing through traffic camera footage, trying to piece together who shot the man and why.Full Story: Police investigate after body found near Big-I