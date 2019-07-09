Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: Dry, westerly flow is dominating the weather today and will keep the state mostly quiet, warm & dry. Temps in the ABQ Metro will return to the 90s. The rest of the state will climb into the 80s & 90s (a few low 100s possible across the SE).

WEDNESDAY: A backdoor cold front will begin to edge in over the NE, bringing increased moisture in its wake. A few spot storms will fire up along and behind the front, mainly in northeastern NM. An uptick in winds across the ABQ Metro can be expected late in the day thanks to the east canyon winds. ABQ should top out in the mid-90s.

LATE WEEK: The mentioned cold front will continue its trek west across NM. As moisture fills in behind the front, spotty storms will develop. High pressure will still remain in control