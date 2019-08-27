Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY MORNING: A windy morning for the ABQ Metro as the backdoor cold front has worked its way into central New Mexico overnight. This front will knock high temps down several degrees this afternoon and has increased moisture for central & eastern NM. Coolest highs will be across eastern NM where highs will remain in the 70s & 80s. Central & western NM will see highs in the 80s & 90s. A few spot storms possible across the state.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers & storms possible for SE NM followed by spot storms for the rest of the state during the afternoon hours. High temps will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.