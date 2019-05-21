TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Today’s highs will be below average for New Mexico but afternoon highs will be slighlty warmer than yesterday for central and western parts of the state. Highs will top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Winds will be the big story today. Westerly winds will reach 20 – 40mph across the state with the strongest winds east of the Central Mountains with gusts ranging between 50 – 65mph.
WEDNESDAY: Temps will begin to recover even further on Wednesday. Temps will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s. The ABQ Metro should get back into the 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will once again plague the state with sustained winds +25mph across most of central and western NM. An isolated shower is possible across the NW.
Christopher’s Tuesday Forecast
