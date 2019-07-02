Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: The ridge is still just to the southwest, which will allow for another afternoon of scattered thunderstorms for the northern high terrain and the eastern plains. Storms will be capable of producing small hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning & heavy rain. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s (a couple low-100s are possible for the SW). Temps will quickly fall underneath thunderstorms.
MIDWEEK (WED & THU): The ridge will build over the state, which will allow drier air to move in–knocking down the storm chances. A few isolated storms may linger in far eastern NM. Temps will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s!