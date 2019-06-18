Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Temps will be a few degrees warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s for much of the state. It will also be drier today; however, a few severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. The best chance for storms is across eastern New Mexico. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms across this region. The main hazards are: large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low but we cannot rule out one or two tornadoes/funnels across the northeast.

WEDNESDAY: Temps will continue to climb Wednesday afternoon! Highs will top out in the 80s & 90s–southern areas will flirt with 100. Most of NM should remain dry as a dry westerly flow sets up. A bit of a breeze will kick up with sustained winds between 15-20mph in the Albuquerque-metro.

THURSDAY: Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the year for some areas in NM. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s and low 100s. The ABQ Metro will likely get into the mid-90s (HOT!). Sunshine will dominate the state with winds continuing to increase as a system deepens to our NW.