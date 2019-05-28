Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY: A weak storm clipping the state will give us a slight cool down compared to yesterday and increase spot shower chances across the northern high terrain. Highs will be 5°-15° below average for this time of the year. Highs will be in the 50s, 60 & 70s–the southeast will get into the 80s. ABQ Metro will top out in the low 70s.

WEDNESAY: A backdoor cold front will work its way into the NE, and eventually all of east NM, creating a few spot showers/storms for the east. Upslope showers are also possible for the Sangre De Cristos. Temps will warm slightly for central and western NM while the east remains cooler due to the backoor cold front. Highs will get into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

LATE WEEK/WEEKEND: Temps will continue to warm to above average values by the end of the week into the weekend. Most areas will be in the 70s, 80s and 90s. A storm across the west, paired with a ridge to the east (keeping the Southeast U.S. realy hot) will nudge in Gulf moisture into eastern New Mexico. This will allow afternoon storms to develop Friday and Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible.