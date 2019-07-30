Christopher’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon generally across western New Mexico as well as the northern & southern high terrain. Most of central and eastern NM will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to be above average for most and will climb into the 80s & 90s. The ABQ Metro will climb into the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry & hot again. Most of central and eastern NM will remain dry. Best storm chances will be across the western high terrain. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s. ABQ will see another hot day–climbing into the mid-90s.