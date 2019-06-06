Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Video Forecast

by: Christopher Nunley

Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temps are warming up out there quickly this early afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s. The ABQ Metro should get into the mid-80s with a high of 85°. Most of the state will have mostly sunny skies but an isolated afternoon storm is possible across the northern high terrain this afternoon.

FRIDAY: A ridge builds into the state on Friday, which will allow highs to warm even more into the 80s, 90s and a few 100s. Spot storms will linger over the northern high terrain. 

SATURDAY: The first day of the weekend gets even warmer! Highs will likely be the warmest we’ve felt thus far this year with temps nearing 90° in the ABQ Metro. The SE will get into the 100s! HOT! Make sure you’re hydrated! 

