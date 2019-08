THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon across northern, western & central New Mexico. Brief heavy rain possible with afternoon storms. Temperatures will be above average–climbing into the 80s, 90s & 100s. ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for a few storms.

FRIDAY: Moisture continues to increase across central & northern NM. Good coverage of storms for most of NM. Highs will climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s. ABQ & Santa Fe will have another shot for afternoon storms.