Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: This afternoon will be a hot one with a drying trend spreading south. Most of southern Colorado, northern & central NM will be dry. Only storm chances will be across southern NM. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s. The ABQ Metro may see the hottest day of the year Thursday with a high of 98 while Roswell climbs to 105!! Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen.

FRIDAY: Friday will be similar to Thursday with hot temps and even drier air. Most of the state will remain dry. Highs will climb into the 90s & 100s. ABQ should be hotter than Thursday with a high of 99.

