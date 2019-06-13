Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Warm to hot temps this afternoon for New Mexico. Highs will climb into the 80s & 90s. Gulf moisture around (dewpoints in the 50 & 60s) will make it a little sticky out there this afternoon. This Gulf moisture will also aid in thunderstorm chances by 2PM as a disturbance crosses the state. Central and eastern NM have the best shot to see thunderstorm activity. Much of eastern NM is within a slight or marginal risk of severe thunderstorms. The main hazards are large hail & damaging winds.

FRIDAY: Temps continue to climb with most areas getting into the 80s & 90s and even a few 100s make an appearance. Mostly sunny skies will dominate most of the state. Now, a dryline will setup across far east NM, which may spark a few storms late in the day.

THIS WEEKEND: A trough will dig into the state on Saturday. This will pull in moisture from the Pacific and Gulf, which will create widespread thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. Sunday, the trough will depart but a deep increase in the moisture continues, which will allow thunderstorms to stick around. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s for both days.