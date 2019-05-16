Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: High clouds are moving into New Mexico as our next storm approaches from the west. Even with the uptick in clouds, afternoon highs will top out in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Along with the increase in clouds, winds will increase across the state this afternoon. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Eastern Plains this afternoon. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds.



FRIDAY: The storm will begin to move into NM. This will aid in isolated shower development across northern NM. Elsehwere, a mostly to partly sunny sky can be expected. As the storm moves in, it will drag in a Pacific cold front. High temps will fall 10°-20° with gusty winds.



WEEKEND: Temps will remain below average over the weekend. Saturday will be the coolest day with temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Sunday will begin a slow warming trend ahead of our next storm system for early next week.