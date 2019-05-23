Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temps are warming up quickly across central and eastern New Mexico. However, we have an incoming Pacific cold front pushing west to east across the state. This is allowing cooler temps across the west; about 5°-10° cooler. We will keep a close eye on the dryline late this evening into the night hours. A few strong storms may develop along this dryline across far eastern NM. Strong winds will impact the entire state today with winds between 30 and 50 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions can be expected to close out the work week. A few storms are possible again in far eastern NM along the dryline.



WEEKEND: The dryline again will be the big focus over the weekend. Strong to severe storms are possible across the east along the dryline. Temps will warm into the 70s, 80s and 90s over the weekend.