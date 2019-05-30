THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Daytime heating and rich moisture in place will allow for scattered storms to fire off the central mountain chain this afternoon. As the storms move east-northeast, they will tap into richer moisture and warm temps, increasing their chance of becoming severe across the east. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Isolated to spotty storms are possible within western and central NM but these storms should remain below severe levels. Gusty winds are possible with any storm in central and western NM. Highs will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s.
FRIDAY: Severe storms possible again in SE NM by Friday afternoon. Coverage will be less but large hial and damaging winds are possible yet again. Afternoon highs will warm statewide with temps back to near avereage.
WEEKEND: A well-defined dryline will setup over eastern NM keeping storm chances alive. These storms are likely to be strong to severe at times and coverage should be widespread across central, southern and eastern NM. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Daytime heating and rich moisture in place will allow for scattered storms to fire off the central mountain chain this afternoon. As the storms move east-northeast, they will tap into richer moisture and warm temps, increasing their chance of becoming severe across the east. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. Isolated to spotty storms are possible within western and central NM but these storms should remain below severe levels. Gusty winds are possible with any storm in central and western NM. Highs will climb into the 60s, 70s and 80s.