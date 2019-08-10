Christopher’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SATURDAY EVENING: Storms continuing into the evening hours for parts of New Mexico–best coverage across northern & western parts of the state. Heavy rain, leading to flash flooding, is possible. There is a Flash Flood Watch for western NM through Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Moisture continues to increase on Sunday. Numerous afternoon storms are expected–producing heavy rain & flash flooding. There will be a few morning showers across western NM. The ABQ Metro & Santa Fe have a good shot at afternoon storms with an elevated flash flood threat. Highs will climb into the 70s, 80s & 90s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss