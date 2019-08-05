Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY MORNING: A mild & dry morning for New Mexico. This afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating. The best chance is across northern & western parts of the state. Brief heavy rain possible with afternoon storms may cause isolated flash flooding–especially at burn scar sites. Temperatures will climb above average–climbing into the 80s, 90s & 100s. The SE will be downright HOT! ABQ & Santa Fe both have the chance for isolated afternoon storms.

TUESDAY: Spot storms yet again possible for NM on Tuesday. Highs will stay above average and climb into the 80s, 90s & 100s.

